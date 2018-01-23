Bangkok cabby praised for returning Chinese tourist's lost wallet containing nearly $4,000

A Bangkok taxi driver was praised on Monday for returning nearly Bt100,000 (S$4,142) in cash to a Chinese tourist.

During the ceremony to return the cash in front of witnesses at the FM 91 Traffic Pro Station in Chatuchak district, cabbie Wittaya Prapai, 47, from Buri Ram returned a wallet with Bt94,320 (S$3,906) to Chinese tourist Liu Fan, 41.

On the evening of January 15 Liu, dropped the wallet in Wittaya's taxi, which he hailed from Don Mueang Airport to the Soi Nuanchan area. Wittaya and a female passenger later found the man's wallet, which had no documents to identify the owner but had cash in both Thai and Chinese currency.

He called the radio station to help locate the wallet's owner. "I have to look for the cash's owner because this money isn't mine and I don't want to use it," he said. "I want to give it back to the rightful owner who might be troubled [by losing such a large amount]."

Meanwhile, Liu filed a report about his missing wallet at the Khok Khram Police Station on the night of January 15. Police matched the information with Wittaya's report and arranged for the parties to meet for the return of the wallet on Monday.

Liu praised the cabbie for being a good person and rewarded him with Bt5,000 (S$207) in cash. It is not the first time Wittaya has returned lost money.

On December 12, he found Bt10,000 (S$414) that belonged to a Singapore tourist, so he posted a message on the Facebook page "Thailand Lost And Found Fm91". The owner was located and the cash was returned.