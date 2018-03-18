This Bangkok cafe offers a deathly experience

At first glance, you will feel that you are at a funeral, not a cafe.

Greeting you is a coffin and funeral wreaths. The venue is also decorated grimly with strips of black cloth.

This is the decor at Kid Mai Death Cafe, which is located beside Exim Bank near the BTS station on Aree Soi 1.

Staff at the cafe explained that the concept behind the setting was to warn patrons to value life and live their lives to the utmost, as they may not wake up tomorrow morning.

There are also posters in Thai and English, asking the patrons how they can be sure they would wake up again.

Bangkok cafe offers a deathly experience Open gallery

















Beside the coffin, there is a sign in English: "Eventually, you can bring nothing (with you)". In a corner of the cafe, there are pens and paper for patrons to write their will.

There is no escaping repeated reminders on the fleetingness of life and death because even the drinks are called "birth", "ageing", "illness" and "death".

Patrons can take themselves further in this eerie experience by climbing into the coffin and lying inside with the lid closed for three minutes. A patron who dares to do this will get a Bt20 discount.