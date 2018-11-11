Bangkok gets spanking new $2 billion megacity and mall

Iconsiam, the Bt54 billion (S$2.2 billion) megacity project of future living today, has opened as an iconic landmark of Thailand’s eternal prosperity on the Chao Phraya River.

It comprises two of the most glamorous retail complexes ever seen in the region, two of the most luxurious residential towers and the Seven Wonders at Iconsiam.

A new chapter of “destination development” history has been written with the opening of a project destined to be a great destination where the best of Thailand meets the best of the world.

The opening of Iconsiam also marks the bringing to life of the concept of ‘Creating Shared Value’ and ‘Co-Creation’ on a scale as never before been seen anywhere in the world.

The opening of the mega development was celebrated with spectacular shows and performances that symbolised how Thais have united with the world’s greatest talent to create a riverside phenomenon.

Chadatip Chutrakul, an Iconsiam director, said: “Iconsiam is a destination born out of a great joint creative effort that has united the hearts of Thai people from many different walks of life. These people are capable and knowledgeable.

They are from local communities around the country - some are from the business sector and others from the public sector.

They include experts in various disciplines from many countries who love Thailand and want to contribute to a new symbol that can represent the vision of an era and be something that makes Thai people feel proud of being Thai, helps preserve and present Thainess for the next generation, while also making visitors from around the world fall in love and be impressed with Thailand.

“Iconsiam was created out of a strong desire to present all that is great about Thais and Thailand. There is an unprecedented scale of collaboration between Thai artists and experts from all around the world who have come together to create and construct each detail of Iconsiam.

As Thais, we are also proud that the world’s leading fashion and luxury brands trust and see the value of Thainess and have a truly impressive presence at Iconsiam. They collaborated with Iconsiam by thinking outside of the box and also collaborated with Thai artists, allowing them to create masterpieces that will glorify aspects of Thainess within their stores, for example, by using Thai silk or other Thai materials to decorate their shops.

It is a phenomenon that has never happened before in the world by these super brands.”

“Iconsiam is a city that is the centre of a vast array of wonders in art and culture. It offers the best in shopping and entertainment made possible by a collaboration of business organisations both big and small. They come in all sizes and types.

A lot of individuals have come together from different professions. They share a desire to build a venue where all that Thais are proud about can be presented as well as be a place where all great things from all corners of the world are on full display.

They come together to build a new icon which will become a mega phenomenon that will unite all stakeholders and spread prosperity to communities, society and the nation. It is a new-world business concept that seeks to create shared value for every stakeholder to grow together in a sustainable fashion.

Iconsiam is that concept turned into reality on a scale that has never existed before anywhere in the world.”

Supoj Chaiwatsirikul, Iconsiam’s managing director, said: “Iconsiam has opened the door to a megacity full of ‘superlatives’ and ‘first-ever’ wonders. Many of the world’s ultra-luxury brands have located their flagship stores in the stunning 25,000-square metre super luxury pavilion called ‘Iconluxe’ which is situated next to the river and has the longest pillarless glass façade in the world.

It is built with specially commissioned glass that is pleated around the building to create a nirvana of luxury worthy of the new landmark on the Chao Phraya River.

Iconsiam houses the world’s best-known luxury brands with flagship stores that are also globally iconic stores. The ‘icons within icon’ concept was created by Iconsiam to present luxury brands within duplex maisons inside the sensational Iconluxe.

More than 7,000 leading brands of the world and Thailand will have their presence in Thailand, many for the first time and with new concepts and special products exclusively at Iconsiam.

He said: “To make Iconsiam a new landmark of Thailand we asked brand owners to present their brand stories and integrate them into their store designs. We wanted Iconsiam to be the first development to have the most exciting and most complete story-telling around the brands.

Many world-famous brands have shown their confidence in Iconsiam and collaborated to create store elements that are unique to Iconsiam and at which visitors can enjoy a one-of-a-kind experience.”

About Bt1 billion will be spend to celebrate the opening of Iconsiam, of which 70 per cent will be allocated to the first three days of the grand opening ceremony starting from November 9.

Seven Wonders at Iconsiam:

1. River Park – It is an amazing and expansive community space covering over 10,000 square metres along the river. The park is open to the public every day.

2. Iconic Multimedia Water Feature – This multimedia feature, which is the longest in Southeast Asia, is designed to be a global iconic attraction that promotes tourism for Bangkok and Thailand.

3. SookSiam – This amazing town is Thailand’s first co-creation space for local communities from the 77 provinces of Thailand to join together their creative capabilities and build a business platform and cultural space.

4. True Icon Hall – The venue will be the first such facility in Thailand with world-class connectivity standards capable of hosting conferences, concerts, international MICE events. True Icon Hall is scheduled to open in July 2019.

5. Gold Line Monorail – The monorail system will support urban development with road-rail-river transport connections to elevate the public’s quality of life.

6. River Museum Bangkok – It is the first time that a world-class museum is being built in Thailand capable of accommodating important world-touring exhibitions. It is scheduled to open in July 2019.

7. Art Synergy Phenomenon – Iconsiam houses masterpieces from more than 100 artists in all disciplines ranging from local artists from all regions of Thailand, including national artists, as well as world-class artists from different countries.