Bangkok woman who used attractive woman's picture to dupe businessman arrested

A 32-year-old Bangkok woman, who was wanted for fraud after using an attractive woman's photo on a dating website to dupe a 31-year-old Chanthaburi businessman of Bt98,000, has been arrested.

City police chief Pol Lt-General Sutthipong Wongpin said on Thursday that Nannalin Pakawatsuwan was nabbed on Wednesday night at the Rom Klao Housing Estate in Lat Kra Bang district. The arrest stemmed from a police complaint filed last month by businessman Sorachat Polwattana.

He said a Thai woman nicknamed "Kwan", who he had never met in person but had befriended through a dating website, had borrowed money from him in various occasions, totaling Bt98,000. She failed to return the money, he said.

A police investigation found that the woman had used another woman's photo to lure Sorachat without the photo owner's knowledge. The woman also filed a police complaint in Bangkok that her photo was used in a fraudulent crime that she knew nothing about.

Following her arrest, Nannalin reportedly confessed to police that she had committed the fraud against Sorachat.

The case made headlines on Thai social media as the businessman's action was criticised as too trusting although he attracted many people's sympathy. The businessman also appeared on a Thai TV show to give his side of the story and the TV host brought out the woman whose photo was used to lure him.

This prompted many social media users to cheer for both and wonder if they might date.