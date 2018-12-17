'Bizarre' zebra crossing in Indonesia forces pedestrians to jaywalk

Pedestrians have to jaywalk as a road divider with plants of about 40 centimeters tall cuts across a zebra crossing near Gate 10 of the Gelora Bung Karno sports complex in Central Jakarta on Sunday. A similar situation can be found at three other zebra crossings in the complex.

A video poking fun at a "bizarre" zebra crossing near Gate 10 of the Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) sports complex, Central Jakarta, went viral recently.

The video shows a woman in sportswear crossing the road, but she has to stop halfway because a road divider with plants around 40 centimeters tall cuts through the middle of the zebra crossing.

The woman then pretends to prepare to jump over the divider, while the man behind the camera says jokingly, "The design [of the zebra crossing] requires pedestrians to be good at sports as they have to jump to cross the road." Both of them eventually walk around the divider before using the zebra crossing again.

The video was uploaded on Gusti Fauzi M Gafli's Facebook account on Dec. 10.

The caption of the video says, "Anyone that can help, please inform whoever [is] responsible for GBK. Please help make our GBK a world-class sports facility."

The video has been viewed more than 68,000 times and shared more than 1,300 times on Facebook as of Sunday.

Separately, president director of GBK sports complex management centre, Winarto, said the management had run an evaluation in late November following the 2018 Asian Para Games to improve the complex.

They will soon overlay the crossing and move it to a better location, Winarto said.

"Hopefully, it will be completed in one or two days," Winaro said on Sunday.