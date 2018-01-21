BMW driver seriously injured after slipper stuck on accelerator

BMW driver seriously injured after slipper stuck on accelerator
PHOTO: The Korea Herald/Asia News Network
The Korea Herald/Asia News Network
Jan 21, 2018

SEOUL - A car crashed into a traffic sign in Gijang, Busan, after the driver's slipper allegedly stuck on the accelerator pedal, local police reported.

The BMW sedan hit a traffic sign at high speed near Busan Premium Outlets at around 7:50pm Thursday (Jan 18).

The driver's right arm was broken and he suffered internal organ damage during the accident.

He was sent to a hospital immediately for treatment.

The police agency is still investigating to confirm the cause of the accident.

 

Purchase this article for republication.

BRANDINSIDER

SPONSORED

Most Read

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

SPH DIGITAL NEWS / ASIAONE GROUP / Copyright © 2018. Singapore Press Holdings Ltd. Co. Regn. No. 198408262E.
Terms & Conditions Personal Data Protection Statement