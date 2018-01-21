BMW driver seriously injured after slipper stuck on accelerator

SEOUL - A car crashed into a traffic sign in Gijang, Busan, after the driver's slipper allegedly stuck on the accelerator pedal, local police reported.
The BMW sedan hit a traffic sign at high speed near Busan Premium Outlets at around 7:50pm Thursday (Jan 18).
The driver's right arm was broken and he suffered internal organ damage during the accident.
He was sent to a hospital immediately for treatment.
The police agency is still investigating to confirm the cause of the accident.
