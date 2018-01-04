Body of young woman found near site of 'Facebook Live' suicide in Bangkok

The body of an 18-year-old woman, who is believed to have been the person filmed jumping from a Bangkok bridge early on Tuesday morning in an apparent suicide attempt after a reported break-up with her boyfriend, was found one kilometre downstream from the bridge on Thursday afternoon.

No charges had yet been filed against motorcycle taxi driver Pataradanai Noomsrinart who filmed the girl jumping, said metropolitan Police Bureau deputy chief Pol Maj-General Sompong Chingdoung, but police were continuing to investigate him.

Scuba divers searched the area after a passing transport boat alerted police to a female body wearing a black shirt and jean shorts floating mid-river between Phra Arthit Pier and Phra Sumen Pier.

Sompong said the body was sent for autopsy and identification at Siriraj Hospital. Police said they believed it to be the teenager who was earlier filmed jumping from the bridge.

A Facebook live broadcast at 2am on Tuesday showed the apparently drunken teenager singing along with a song about a break-up. She then climbed to sit on the bridge rail while drinking, before stepping over the rail and jumping into the Chao Phraya River.

The post has drawn criticism from social-media users asking why the man holding the camera had not tried to stop the girl from jumping. Kosolwat Indaruchanyong, deputy spokesman of the Office of the Attorney-General, warned that anyone who was in a position to prevent a suicide but failed to act could face a criminal charge, which provides for one month's jail and/or a fine of up to Bt10,000 (S$412).