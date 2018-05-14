Bomb attack injures 10 at Surabaya police HQ

A bomb attack has been reported at Surabaya Police headquarters on Monday morning, just a few hours after a bomb prematurely went off in Sidoarjo, East Java, late on Sunday and bomb attacks on three churches in the city earlier in the day.

East Java Police spokesman Sr. Comr. Frans Barung Mangera confirmed the attack on the police headquarters.

The attack took place at the entrance of the headquarters on Jl. Sikatan at 8:50 a.m.

Frans said four police officers and six civilians were injured in the attack.

However, he did not disclose the number of fatalities in the attack, which appears to be a suicide bombing.

CCTV video footage circulating of the attack shows that the source of the explosion came from a motorcycle. Eyewitnesses said a man rode the motorcycle along with a woman and child sitting on the passenger seat.

Meanwhile, East Java Police have found a connection between the church bombings and Sidoarjo bombing.

"Similar types of explosives were used," Frans said.

Both the Surabaya church bombings and Sidoarjo bomb explosion also involved family members, Frans said.