Boy, 5, pulled over for riding mini motorcycle in Indonesia

A motorcycle is the vehicle of choice for many Indonesians, but one rider in East Java appears to have hit the road far too early.

5-year-old Restu was cruising down a busy road on a mini motorcycle before he was pulled over by traffic police last Wednesday (April 4).

In a video clip that has gone viral online, the boy could be heard telling officers: "I'm wearing a helmet, so I can ride on the road."

His similarly-aged pillion rider, however, was not wearing one.

The boy was on his way to visit his cousin, Tribun News reported.

When the police suggested loading Restu's motorcycle on the patrol car, the boy feared that it would be confiscated.

He cried: "What if I have to buy another motorcycle? I don't have money!"

Restu calmed down after the police said he could keep his beloved vehicle. He even got to ride it home under police escort.

The police told the boy's family to keep him off the roads lest he endangers himself and other motorists.

