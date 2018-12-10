Boy, 7, shot by teen in Philippines

PHOTO: Pixabay
Faye Orellana
Philippine Daily Inquirer/Asia News Network
Dec 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines - Police arrested a 17-year-old boy Sunday night after reportedly shooting a 7-year-old relative in Pasay City.

The Southern Police District said a concerned citizen called them up and reported an alleged shooting incident at about 7:50 p.m., Sunday.

Police rushed to Barangay 184 in Maricaban, Pasay City, and learned that boys involved were relatives.

Both boys were rushed to the Pasay City General Hospital for treatment.

The 17-year-old was arrested for Serious Physical Injury in relation to R.A 7610 and Violation of R.A 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

Police seized a cal. 38 revolver with five live bullets and one empty shell marked "JKC" from the alleged shooter.

The case was then turned over to Women and Children's Desk for proper disposition.

