British Embassy tweets England star Walker to arrange jerseys for Wild Boars team

The British Embassy in Bangkok has contacted England star Kyle Walker about his offer to give England shirts to Mu Pa Academy football club members who were freed from the Tham Luang cave after being trapped underground for more than two weeks.

In a July 10 post Walker wrote in his twitter account: @kylewalker2, “Amazing news that all of the Thai kids are out of the cave safely! I’d like to send out shirts to them! Is there anyone who can help with an address?”

The rescue of 12 young footballers and a coach of the Mu Pa team was completed early on Tuesday evening, ending the marathon multinational rescue operation that started on June 23, the day the team went missing in the Tham Luang cave.

The British Embassy on Tuesday wrote in its twitter account: @ukinthailand, “Hi @kylewalker2, please DM us for details so that we can arrange for the football shirts to reach the boys”.

Walker’s offer was made after a photo captured from a video clip and taken by a pair of British cave divers, showed a boy wearing an England shirt. That was believed to have inspired Walker’s action.

After Walker’s tweeting, his England teammate Jack Butland added, “Really glad everyone is safe! I’d like to join and send over some gloves for you guys as well!”

In addition to being offered the chance to watch the World Cup final and a Manchester United game, the Wild Boars have been invited by La Liga champions Barcelona to play in their international academy tournament next year – and watch a game at the Nou Camp.

Fifa has been informed that the boys will not be able to take up the invite to watch Sunday’s final between France and the winner of the second semi-final between Croatia and England, as they’re too ill to travel after their harrowing ordeal.

“Our priority remains the health of everyone involved,” Fifa said.

“We will look into finding a new opportunity to invite the boys to a Fifa event to share with them a moment of communion and celebration.”

The British Embassy in Bangkok also joined the world in celebrating the success of the rescue.

"All 13, doctor and Thai Navy divers are safely out of #ThamLuangcave. Wonderful and heartwarming news. We congratulate Thailand on the success of the rescue effort and proud of the collaborative work with Thailand's friends #britishcaverescuecouncil. Our thoughts go to the family and friends of former Thai Navy SEAL, Petty Officer Saman Gunan."