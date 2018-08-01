Businesswoman murdered in Bangkok hotel, Benz car stolen

Video from security cameras at the hotel showed the victim Thitima (left) and her aide Assaya returning to the hotel at 10:41pm.

Police are hunting for a male employee of a businesswoman who was found murdered in a hotel in Bangkok's Lad Prao district on Tuesday.

The bloated body of Thitima Tangwibulphanit, 39, was found beside her bed. Her skull had been crushed, and a blood-stained baseball bat was found nearby.

Police said they are hunting for Assaya Chaipha, 33, for whom the Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant on a charge of murder.



Photo: The Nation/Asia News Network

Police said Thitima owned real estate and transport firms and three petrol stations. She had been staying at the room with Assaya, who was her aide, for a month.

Video from security cameras at the hotel showed that Thitima and Assaya returned to the hotel at 10:41pm on July 26 but Assaya left the room alone at 1:55am on July 27.