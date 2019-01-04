'Butt-naked' costumes and too much skin: When K-pop got too sexy

Hyolyn's revealing outfit has come under heavy criticism.
PHOTO: Youtube/DramaKBS
South China Morning Post
Jan 04, 2019

K-pop star Hyolyn is embroiled in a controversy over a revealing outfit worn at a performance in Seoul this week that many said left her "butt-naked".

However, she's not the first Korean idol to cause offence with a risque costume.

While K-pop songs and music videos may be becoming more sexually charged, South Korea remains a conservative society and female stars in particular are expected to keep their assets under cover or risk incurring the wrath of the country's moral guardians.

Here are five other times K-pop idols crossed a line with their outfits.

Sistar

Seven years before Hyolyn shocked the crowd at 2018 KBS Drama Awards, her former girl band, Sistar, caused a controversy at the 2011 edition of the same event with short and revealing red outfits.

Photo: Youtube/KBS2HD

Plus the dance routine they performed during their song So Cool went a bit too far for some audience members.

Hwasa

Just last month, Mamamoo member Hwasa raised eyebrows by wearing a revealing, skintight red costume at the Japanese edition of the 2018 Mnet Asian Music Awards.

Photo: Screengrab/Mnet K-POP

While some fans praised Hwasa for her confidence, others argued the outfit was embarrassing.

Girls Generation

When this eight-member girl group performed in Hong Kong in 2012, singers Tiffany and Taeyon surprised fans by appearing on stage in thigh-high stockings and corsets during the performance of their duet Lady Marmalade.

Photo: Youtube/aranpan2010

The outfits were unexpected as the members had been known for their cute, bubbly image.

Year 7 Class 1

As their name suggests they are high-school girls, this seven-member girl group perhaps went overboard with their short and revealing costumes when they made their debut in 2014.

Photo: Youtube/HDCAM

Apart from their racy costumes, their suggestive dance moves were seen as inappropriate by many critics.

Pritz

When this four-member girl group made their debut in 2014, they shocked observers, not by revealing too much skin, but by appearing in outfits that drew comparisons to Nazi uniforms.

Photo: Youtube/PRITZ official

The group's management said the arrows on the singers' arm bands represented the group's desire "to expand without a limit in four directions".

This article was first published in South China Morning Post

