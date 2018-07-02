Cambodian woman scorned, Thai husband loses penis

Police in Chon Buri, Thailand, arrested the jealous Cambodian wife of a Thai man on Monday after she allegedly cut off his penis and hid it.

By the time the severed member was found, it was too late for doctors to reattach it.

The wife, identified only as Karuna, 24, called an emergency hotline at 6.20am asking that her husband, Siriphan Sanusant, 40, be taken to hospital.

The couple works at an organic-vegetable garden in Moo 5, Si Racha district.

Karuna told police she was furious about her husband’s extramarital affairs and approached him while he slept to cut off his penis.

His agonised reaction prompted her to call for help, but police still had to persuade her where she’d hidden the offending member.

Once located, the lopped-off digit was put on ice and sent in pursuit of Siriphan to Somdej Phra Borom Ratchathewi Hospital.

Doctors there said the tissue had already become useless for reattachment surgery.