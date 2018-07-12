Cargo ship hit by huge waves off Thailand, 17 containers washed overboard

A large cargo ship was hit by huge waves on Wednesday morning, causing all of its 17 containers to fall into the sea near the southern province of Trang, Thailand.

The NP Lovegistics 2 sent out an emergency help signal at after the waves caused an electrical short circuit, resulting in the ship becoming adrift west of Koh Lao Liang in Trang's Kantang district.

The Trang marine police sent a patrol ship to intercept the cargo ship after learning of the incident at noon.



Photo: Google

While the patrol boat was still heading to the ship, it was informed that the power system had been restored but the 17 containers on the ship desk were washed overboard.

The marine police then advised the ship captain to bring it to dock at the Trang pier in Tambon Na Klua of Kantang district pending a retrieval operation operation to bring raise the containers from the sea. The Trang Harbour Office said nobody aboard the ship was injured.