Catriona Gray memes flood social media after Miss Universe 2018 win

MANILA, Philippines - As the Catriona Gray fever becomes even more feverish among Filipinos after her Miss Universe victory, here as some memes and congratulatory messages that have surfaced online.

One of the most popular posts that have circulated online is funny comparisons of images captured from the pageant.

And the memes have started to appear...

This one Facebook user posted a comparison of the photo of Gray with a screen grab from a commercial of the previous Filipina Miss Universe, Pia Wurtzbach.

One netizen juxtaposed the colour of the gowns worn by Gray and Wurtzbach, to the colours of the country's banking companies, even throwing Sen. Nancy Binay into the mix.

A tweet also pointed out the resemblance of Miss South Africa Tamaryn Green with Ariana Grande.

Meanwhile, motorcycle ride-hailing company, Angkas, also joined in on the fun with this tweet.

Other businesses also shared their congratulatory posts.

