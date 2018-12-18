Catriona Gray memes flood social media after Miss Universe 2018 win

Catriona Gray memes flood social media after Miss Universe 2018 win
PHOTO: Reuters
Philippine Daily Inquirer/Asia News Network
Dec 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines - As the Catriona Gray fever becomes even more feverish among Filipinos after her Miss Universe victory, here as some memes and congratulatory messages that have surfaced online.

One of the most popular posts that have circulated online is funny comparisons of images captured from the pageant.

And the memes have started to appear...

This one Facebook user posted a comparison of the photo of Gray with a screen grab from a commercial of the previous Filipina Miss Universe, Pia Wurtzbach.

on Facebook

Sabi na e. Pamilyar yung set-up kanina. Hindi sila nagdowny parfum. 😂😂😂

Posted by Zayne Leigh Aying-Navarro on Sunday, 16 December 2018

One netizen juxtaposed the colour of the gowns worn by Gray and Wurtzbach, to the colours of the country's banking companies, even throwing Sen. Nancy Binay into the mix.

A tweet also pointed out the resemblance of Miss South Africa Tamaryn Green with Ariana Grande.

on Twitter

Meanwhile, motorcycle ride-hailing company, Angkas, also joined in on the fun with this tweet.

on Twitter

Other businesses also shared their congratulatory posts.

on Facebook

Congratulations, Catriona! Basta kapag ikaw ay nagipit, ang korona sa Cebuana Lhuillier ilapit! Photo by ABS-CBN News

Posted by Cebuana Lhuillier on Sunday, 16 December 2018

on Facebook

Congratulations to our Miss Universe, Catriona Gray! You deserve this win! #YouDeserveDelicious

Posted by ArmyNavy Burger + Burrito Philippines on Sunday, 16 December 2018

on Twitter

on Facebook

The whole country is proud of you! Congratulations to our pride and joy, Miss Universe 2018 - Catriona Gray! 👑

Posted by Jollibee on Sunday, 16 December 2018

More about

Miss Universe Beauty pageants meme
Purchase this article for republication.

BRANDED CONTENT

SPONSORED CONTENT

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

AsiaOne Online Pte Ltd. Company registration no. 201815023K
Personal Data Protection Statement