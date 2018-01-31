Chinese tourist drowns in Bangkok hotel pool

A 72-year-old Chinese tourist was found dead by drowning in the swimming pool of a hotel in Bangkok's Bang Na district early on Wednesday morning, according to Pol Captain Paiboon Mala of the Bang Na precinct.

The lifeless body of the female tourist, wearing a brown shirt and long black pants, was found floating face-down in the second-floor 9x20-metre swimming pool of the 20-storey hotel in Soi Bang Na-Trat 12/1 at 5.30am.

Waiter Saranrat Kanuman, 23, told police that he was preparing poolside tables at the second-floor restaurant when he spotted the body in the pool and quickly alerted police.

Police said the tourist had been staying in a room on the hotel's seventh floor with her daughter since Tuesday and was due to check-out on Wednesday morning.

Police sent her body for autopsy, checked CCTV footage and interviewed witnesses. Their initial inquiries revealed that the woman had come down to walk around the swimming pool during the rain overnight.

She may have fainted or slipped, falling into the cold pool, they said