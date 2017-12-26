Chinese tourist drowns in sea at Phuket

A Chinese tourist drowned in the sea at the popular Patong Beach in Phuket while he was waiting to check into his hotel on Saturday.

Police said An Huifeng, 26, drowned shortly after he and his girlfriend went into the water while they were waiting to check in.

Police learned from the girlfriend that the two arrived in Phuket at 7am but were not scheduled to check in until noon.

They planned to stay in the Patong hotel for two days, move to a Karon beach hotel for another two days and then fly to Chiang Mai.