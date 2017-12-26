Chinese tourist drowns in sea at Phuket

Chinese tourist drowns in sea at Phuket
PHOTO: Pixabay
The Nation/Asia News Network
Dec 26, 2017

A Chinese tourist drowned in the sea at the popular Patong Beach in Phuket while he was waiting to check into his hotel on Saturday.

Police said An Huifeng, 26, drowned shortly after he and his girlfriend went into the water while they were waiting to check in.

Police learned from the girlfriend that the two arrived in Phuket at 7am but were not scheduled to check in until noon.

They planned to stay in the Patong hotel for two days, move to a Karon beach hotel for another two days and then fly to Chiang Mai.

More about

Drownings
Purchase this article for republication.

BRANDINSIDER

SPONSORED

Most Read

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

SPH DIGITAL NEWS / ASIAONE GROUP / Copyright © 2017. Singapore Press Holdings Ltd. Co. Regn. No. 198408262E.
Terms & Conditions Personal Data Protection Statement