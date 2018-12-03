Chinese tourist injured by speedboat's propeller in Krabi

A Chinese woman was severely injured by a speedboat's propeller while swimming at Koh Phi Phi in Krabi on Saturday morning.

Police said the woman suffered cuts to her back and thighs before she was rushed to the Koh Phi Phi Hospital and then transferred to Phuket Vachira hospital.

Police said the woman Jung Xiadun (not official spelling) 39, was visiting the island along with 19 other Chinese tourists and a Chinese tour guide, Jung Ming Guang (not official spelling). They were in a speedboat driven by Chatchai Khacharoen, 26, who was accompanied by an aide, Yingyong Kongkwamsuk, 26.

The guide, Chatchai and Yingyong were taken to Kop Phi Phi police station for questioning. Chatchai told police that while he was parking the boat, the woman jumped into the sea before the boat completely stopped. Chatchai said he did not see the woman at the back of his boat when he reversing the boat to stop. The guide, Chatchai and Yingyong were charged with neglect causing injury.