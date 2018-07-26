Chris Ngimbi Looking To Kickstart His Run To ONE Super Series Gold

Dutch-Congolese kickboxing ace Chris Ngimbi returns to ONE Super Series looking to register his first win in ONE Championship’s all-striking league.

The 34-year-old, who has a record of 49-21, returns to action at ONE: REIGN OF KINGS in Manila, the Philippines where he will face Armen Petrosyan, brother of the great Giorgio Petrosyan in a kickboxing contest.

Ngimbi was so impressed with the organization during his debut, he cannot wait to be a part of it again.

“I think ONE is a couple of steps ahead,” he says.

“I see all the champions that ONE is bringing into the organisation. They are all high-level athletes. It is very competitive for all of us, and it will keep me motivated.

“The well-being and the health of the athletes is very important to them too. After all these years, I still managed to find some new good things about the sport. ONE has really distinguished themselves from any other organisation that I know.”

The level of competition is as good as you’ll find anywhere on the planet, as evidenced by Ngimbi’s debut, when the two-time Muay Thai world champion faced one of the sport’s elite in the form of Yodsanklai IWE Fairtex at ONE: UNSTOPPABLE DREAMS.

Ngimbi battled toe to toe with the legendary multiple world champion, but fell short on the scorecards, losing out by unanimous decision after an entertaining bout.

Following that defeat, Ngimbi jumped straight back into the gym to sharpen his skills ahead of a return to ONE Super Series.

“I am much more fit now,” he reveals.

“I picked up where I left off with training, and I am very confident that I can achieve a different result in what should be a great fight.”

Ngimbi will also head into the contest feeling like he has been in there with Petrosyan before. Indeed, he’s faced Armen’s brother Giorgio twice – going the distance with the Italian kickboxing icon on both occasions. The second of those meetings came only nine months ago.

And he hopes he’ll be able to use his experience form those meetings to help him prevail against “The Doctor’s” younger brother.

“He is very technical like his brother, and I see him moving like Giorgio, but I am not sure he can take the same pressure his brother can handle,” he says.

“I will keep putting that pressure on him to try and eliminate his technical ability so I can get the victory.”

After losing out, despite a fantastic performance, in his ONE Super Series debut, Ngimbi is determined to make amends second time around to kickstart his run towards a World Title.

“I need this,” he says.

“I might have lost the fight against Yodsanklai, but I still felt good, and I am confident I belong here.

“We need the win to make sure we can set up goals a little bit higher. As an athlete, you are always looking to achieve the highest goal there is, and I want a title shot, so we need a win first to take a step in the right direction.”