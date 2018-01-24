Collapsed part of Indonesia Stock Exchange building opens Wednesday

Tower 2 of the Indonesia Stock Exchange building will be open to the public on Wednesday, a little more than a week after a mezzanine floor collapsed, injuring 77 people.

"Public access to Tower 2 will be opened on Jan. 24. Therefore, the occupants of the building can continue their business operations," Farida Riyadi, Indonesia Cushman & Wakefield property and management facility director, said in a statement on Tuesday.

The mezzanine floor, which is located in the lobby, was given additional structural support, she said.

The Jakarta Police are still investigating the cause of last week's collapse. Both the building's owner and management said they would fully co-operate with the investigation.

The building is owned by First Jakarta International and managed by Indonesia Cushman & Wakefield.

First Jakarta International director Yoseph Aribawa has apologised for the accident, both to the injured victims and all building occupants for the inconvenience.

He said he was committed to providing medical care for the injured and using only the best materials in the building's renovation.