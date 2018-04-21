Cosmo Alexandre gets the KO in Manila

This past Friday, 20 April, Cosmo “Good Boy” Alexandre showed millions of fans around the world just how good he truly is.

The Brazilian made his ONE Championship debut against fellow ONE Super Series debutant Elliot “The Dragon” Compton at ONE: HEROES OF HONOR, which emanated from the Mall Of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines. He then knocked out his rival with a huge knee to the body in the second round.

It was by no means a one-sided affair, as “The Dragon” from Australia started strong. On first sight, it appeared Alexandre was the bigger, and more physical, athlete, but Compton made up for any size difference with his work rate and activity in the first round.

Compton threw his trademark spinning back elbows, along with punches and knees, to outpoint his adversary in the opening three minutes. “Good Boy” did not seem to get out of first gear, although he did try to pick up the pace as the round wore on.

In the second frame, it was clear Alexandre would not let the match run away from him. With his foot now firmly on the gas, he began to press forward more, and searched for hard knees. The Aussie still worked some beautiful Muay Thai elbows, but as Alexandre turned up the dial, his power was the game changer.

Coming in behind a solid uppercut, Alexandre launched an accurate left knee to the midsection, which crumpled Compton to the mat. He was unable to meet the referee’s 10 count, which gave “Good Boy” the victory by way of knockout at 2:41 of round two.

Alexandre, who is a four-time Muay Thai and three-time kickboxing world champion, continues to dazzle in his career. With the victory over Compton, he moves his record to 69-18-1, and will look to build off this stellar performance. Meanwhile, “The Dragon” sees his record dip to 45-12.