Couple queues overnight to register Valentine's Day wedding in Bangkok

A couple reserved first place in the queue for registering a Valentine's Day marriage in Bangkok's Bang Rak district by arriving at 11pm on Tuesday.

By 4am on Wednesday, the grounds in front of the central post office building, were already crowded - as they are every year.

At 7am, more than 200 couples were waiting in the queue.

Bang Rak is popular for couples to register their marriages on Valentine's Day because its name means "the district of love".

Sukanya Khamdee, 30, a company employee, said she and her boyfriend came at 11pm, hoping to be the first couple to register their marriage.

Bang Rak district chief director Phakkaporn Sa-nguansak said officials were prepared to register 10 couples at a time, with registrations from 7:30am to 4pm.

She said the district office would begin giving "gold marriage certification" to 10 couples from 8am by drawing lots.