Creativity Is Key For Chris Ngimbi Against Yodsanklai IWE Fairtex

When “The African Warrior” Chris Ngimbi steps into the ONE Championship cage at ONE: UNSTOPPABLE DREAMS, he’ll do so knowing he could take his career to new heights.

Ngimbi will make his ONE debut in Singapore on Friday, 18 May against Muay Thai legend Yodsanklai IWE Fairtex in a ONE Super Series kickboxing bout.

Ngimbi has plied his trade on big stages before, and against big-name opposition, too. But his bout with Yodsanklai is on a different level altogether.

The contest will be viewed by a potential global audience of 1.7 billion viewers, meaning that it will be the most-watched bout of Ngimbi’s long career.

Victory on such a huge stage would mean the world to the Congolese-Dutch athlete, as he explains ahead of his bout.

“I am highly motivated by the new challenge,” says the 33-year-old striker.

“I am looking to face everybody at ONE Championship, as there are some huge names and good guys with many years of experience.

“These opponents are sure to keep me sharp. Anybody can be dangerous, but Yodsanklai would be nice to have on my list.”

Ngimbi certainly doesn’t appear to be overawed heading into the match-up. As a man who has captured world titles under the It’s Showtime and WKA banners, he’s already accustomed to competing at the top level.

Though he has faced some tough times in his personal life, which have affected his professional career, he worked hard to overcome his issues and soon hit his stride, winning the SUPERKOMBAT Middleweight Championship in October 2016.

“I have had ups and downs,” he admits.

“But now, I am older and wiser. I realise there is only me in the ring, so I do not let myself get influenced by other situations.”

Ngimbi knows he’ll need to be on top of his game against multiple world champion Yodsanklai, but also says he’s confident his creative style can help him hand the famed Thai star a defeat.

“History teaches us that everybody can lose,” he says.

“Yodsanklai has not lost for years and he has beaten many champions, but I truly believe I am the much more creative fighter.

“I am learning new tricks, and with my creativity in this new environment, I think I can defeat him.”

If he’s successful, it’ll mean Ngimbi is the first man to defeat Yodsanklai since 2011, and will elevate his stock to new heights as ONE Super Series continues to grow.