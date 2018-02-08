Crowds flock to see pretty model wielding cleaver, selling food at Taiwan stall

PHOTO: Facebook/Little Peach
Cherlynn Ng
Feb 08, 2018

In hopes of increasing sales, a food stall in Taichung's Beitun District engaged a voluptuous model to be its 'manager' for one day.

And let's just say the publicity stunt received the attention that it was seeking.

The model, who goes by the online alias 'Little Peach', shared photos of herself manning the stall and interacting with customers in a Facebook post on Jan 24 that has since garnered over 12,000 likes and more than 3,000 shares.

很開心今天有那麼多人來跟小桃買滷味 #超好吃 #回味無窮 #忠孝分店

Posted by 小桃子 on Wednesday, 24 January 2018

She wrote in a caption: "So happy that there are so many people buying buying braised [food] from Little Peach today".

Taiwanese news websites also began referring to the model as "Braised Sister".

But it seems like not everyone has warmed up to this particular marketing tactic.

Top comments on the Facebook post include: "It would be weird if you dressed like this and business wasn't good. Can you help me to sell breakfast next time?" and "Have you considered wearing your shorts properly?"

 

