Dae Hwan Kim predicts KO win over Shooto champ Takenaka

“Ottogi” Dae Hwan Kim’s comeback bout three months ago didn’t pan out as he expected. But now, he says he’s back on form and ready to make an impact.

The South Korean star returns to action against Daichi Takenaka at ONE: QUEST FOR GOLD in Yangon, Myanmar on Friday, 23 February, and the 31-year-old from Seoul can’t wait to put in an eye-catching performance and return to winning ways.

“He is definitely a strong warrior, but I am a stronger warrior, and I will be a historical warrior,” he declared.

The bout offers a stern test of Kim’s skills. Takenaka is a Shooto featherweight champion with an undefeated record. But the South Korean says he’s refreshed and ready.

Kim has been working with his brother ahead of the contest, as he’s looked to sharpen his stand-up skills.

“Ottogi” also says he’s ready to move things up a gear after his comeback loss to BJJ world champion Leandro Issa last year.

“I learned a lot through the last match. It was good to feel the pressure of a BJJ world champion black belt, but I could not feel his killer instinct,” he said.

“I am still the most powerful world title challenger. It was a match against a strong partner, even though I was defeated. From now on, I will show you another version of me, and I will get the world title.”

Kim is looking to earn his second shot at ONE Championship gold, after falling short in his first attempt back in December 2014.

He knows that if he wants to position himself for a shot at the gold, he’ll have to produce an impressive display against Takenaka in Yangon.

“I think I have more powerful jiu-jitsu, but I will proceed with a standing match. I will KO him,” he stated.

“I will be the best of the best in ONE, and I will surprise Korea, and the world.”