Dae Sung Park Showcases Dominant Ground Attack To Win ONE Championship Debut

ONE Warrior Series produced another winner on Friday, 13 July as Dae Sung Park made a successful debut at ONE: PURSUIT OF POWER.

In the first prelim bout, Park showcased a dominant grappling attack to ground Tan at every turn en route to a unanimous decision victory inside the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Neither competitor wasted any time getting the action started in the opening round as they charged at each other as soon as the referee released them from their corners.

Park was able to enter the clinch after an early exchange before executing a beautiful hip throw to bring Tan crashing to the mat.

“Crazy Dog” attacked like a man possessed once he got Tan on the ground as he began raining down punches and knees from top position.

It appeared “Jun Minion” might not survive, but he found the will to weather the storm and make it to the second round.

The 33-year old Filipino tried to return fire by attempting to overwhelm Park with strikes, but the South Korean countered by constantly bringing the action back to the ground.

With time running out in the second round, Park was starting to show signs of exhaustion, but Tan could not mount much offence to turn the match in his favour.

Park took advantage of the minute between rounds to catch his breath, and then went back to his powerful takedowns to negate any chance Tan had to mount a comeback in the third stanza.

It was a suffocating ground attack as the 25-year old prospect continued to pepper away at Tan with punches until the time expired in the contest.

When it was all over, Park was declared the winner by unanimous decision. He joins fellow ONE Warrior Series veteran Akihiro Fujisawa with a win in his ONE Championship debut.

The latest discovery from Rich Franklin’s talent search moves to 8-2 (1 NC) overall as he officially joins the ONE Championship roster.