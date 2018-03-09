Dancing motorcyclist gets police warning after viral video

Dancing motorcyclist gets police warning after viral video
Mar 09, 2018

JAKARTA - A motorcyclist named Sakhiun has been given a stern warning from the Jakarta Police for dancing on his moving motorcycle in Glodok, West Jakarta.

After being detained by the police, Sakhiun confessed to being a racer in his youth, and has done the act six times to entertain people and become famous.

"I love to do freestyle [while riding my bike]. Lots of people have recorded me dancing, so they get entertained as well," said Sakhiun, who did not realise he was breaking traffic laws because he would do his performance on the side of the road.

A video of the dancing motorcycle went viral on Thursday, with netizens comparing Sakhiun to characters from the Japanese anime Nanatsu no Taizai.

Hime hime hime :"v

"Motorcyclists are absolutely not allowed to dance while on the road. Apart from endangering themselves, it could disrupt the concentration of other motorists," Sudarmanto said as quoted by kompas.com.

Sudarmanto said Sakhiun could be charged under the traffic law, which carries a maximum sentence of three months in jail and Rp 750,000 (S$71.30) in fines.

#Polri lakukan penindakan terhadap Pemotor yang joget-joget saat mengemudikan kendaraannya di Jl. Hayam Wuruk. Dengan penerapan Pasal 283 UU RI No. 22 Thn 2009: Setiap orang yg mengemudikan kendaraan bermotor di jalan secara tidak wajar.

 

viral videos Social media
