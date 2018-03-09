Dancing motorcyclist gets police warning after viral video

JAKARTA - A motorcyclist named Sakhiun has been given a stern warning from the Jakarta Police for dancing on his moving motorcycle in Glodok, West Jakarta.

After being detained by the police, Sakhiun confessed to being a racer in his youth, and has done the act six times to entertain people and become famous.

"I love to do freestyle [while riding my bike]. Lots of people have recorded me dancing, so they get entertained as well," said Sakhiun, who did not realise he was breaking traffic laws because he would do his performance on the side of the road.

A video of the dancing motorcycle went viral on Thursday, with netizens comparing Sakhiun to characters from the Japanese anime Nanatsu no Taizai.

"Motorcyclists are absolutely not allowed to dance while on the road. Apart from endangering themselves, it could disrupt the concentration of other motorists," Sudarmanto said as quoted by kompas.com.

Sudarmanto said Sakhiun could be charged under the traffic law, which carries a maximum sentence of three months in jail and Rp 750,000 (S$71.30) in fines.