Danny Kingad Earns Decision After Three Thrilling Rounds With Ma Hao Bin In Macau

Danny “The King” Kingad earned a unanimous decision victory to topple “The Southern Eagle” Ma Hao Bin after three rounds of incredible action at ONE: PINNACLE of Power in Macau.

The pair went back-and-forth for 15 minutes in an amazing flyweight contest that thrilled fans in Macau’s Studio City Event Center on 23 June.

Both athletes had their share of success in an exciting first stanza. It opened with a solid round kick from the Filipino, but his Chinese foe returned with a takedown to drag the contest to the mat.

Ma looked to control proceedings on the ground with his wrestling, but Kingad reversed their positions and landed solid strikes from side mount. He had more success when the contest reverted back to stand-up exchanges,

Round two saw “The King” attack the lead leg of the Nanchang native. He had a lot of success, and set up other opportunities to land hard push kicks to his opponent’s head.

The action had to be stopped when a couple of errant strikes landed illegally to Ma’s groin area, but “The Southern Eagle” finished strong, working his clinch game to good effect and landing hard knees.

With everything to play for in the third round, both men gave it their all for the final five minutes. Kingad again repeatedly landed damaging kicks, while Ma attacked with right-hand counters and wrestling.

The Filipino’s submission attacks, constant scrambling looked to be the difference between after in a very close contest, which finished at an incredibly high pace as both men went hard for a finish.

The judges rendered their decision in favour of the Team Lakay man, who has now put together back-to-back victories since his lone career defeat in his challenge for the ONE Flyweight World Title against Adriano Moraes.

By improving his mixed martial arts record to 10-1, he made the case to be well on his way back to the top of the contenders’ list for another shot at that belt.

Ma’s unbeaten streak with the promotion was snapped, dropping his record to 11-3.