Dashcam footage of horrific accident at S. Korea airport sparks public uproar

Black box footage of a dreadful car accident in Gimhae was revealed Wednesday afternoon, stirring up public anger toward the driver involved.

The accident took place around 12:50 p.m. Wednesday in front of Gimhae Airport. A 35-year-old BMW driver sped up a highway to the airport and collided into a 48-year-old taxi driver. The victim was rushed to the hospital after the accident but is in critical condition, according to local media reports.

Kookje Daily News reported that the BMW driver was identified as a worker of Air Busan, a subsidiary of Asiana Airlines. The driver reportedly accelerated as he was bringing a passenger to the airport to catch a flight.



Photo: YouTube

The 20-second black box footage shows the driver gradually increasing speed on the highway and turning a corner without reducing the speed. The passenger said, "Stop, stop, slow down!" as the vehicle reached the corner.



Photo: YouTube

The video quickly spread across social media Wednesday, angering some online users. The keyword "Gimhae Airport Accident" shot to the first rank of Naver's trending bar Wednesday, and remained high on the ranking as of Thursday afternoon.

"(The driver) must be severely punished!" a Naver user said in a comment, which earned 13,400 likes in an hour.

"As you can see in the footage, that's obviously an attempted murder," another user said.

Some users submitted a petition on Cheong Wa Dae's online petition system, demanding harsh punishment for the driver. As of Thursday at 1:30 p.m. the petition had attracted 28 votes.