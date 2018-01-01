Asia

Girl, 5, loses arm when sweater gets stuck in motorcycle wheel
WATCH: Deaf couple surprised when flight attendant speaks in sign language
JAL flight attendant caught drinking in the toilet while on duty
North Sumatra cult leader kills three, including baby
Airbnb says forced to cancel bookings under new Japan law
Defending Friends On The Street Transformed Narantungalag Jadambaa’s Life
Xiong Jing Nan Is Setting The Standard For Chinese Martial Artists
New And Improved Danny Kingad Is Ready To Shine In Macau
Inspired By His Father, Geje Eustaquio Aims For ONE World Title Success In Macau
Alain Ngalani Ready To Produce Fireworks At ONE: PINNACLE OF POWER
S. Korean man kills girlfriend after breakup
N. Korea silent about key events leading up to Trump-Kim summit
Japan plans anti-sexual harassment training for officials
Mumbai slums get colourful makeover
Latte art and a gym ad: Kim Jong Un's softer image in South Korea
Lessons in loathing at North Korea's museum to 'US atrocity'
Thai mum seeks hero motorcyclist who drove her sick baby to hospital
No laughing matter: Indonesia records 10 airplane 'bomb jokes' in May
'My stepfather did this to me', says raped, autistic 11-year-old in Thailand
Ev Ting: Determination Will Take Me To The Lightweight World Championship
N. Korea's Kim Jong Un turns from threats to hugs in diplomatic drive

