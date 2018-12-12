Delivery man in India fired for eating food out of customers' boxed orders

Food delivery company Zomato was put in a bad light after a video of its food delivery man eating out of the boxed orders of customers started to circulate online on Dec. 10.

The video was shared on Twitter by a certain Ankita (@Miss_Takken) and showed a delivery man sitting on his parked motorcycle. He can be seen taking a few bites from one of the boxed orders before closing it and putting it back inside his delivery bag.

"What is this @Zomato I just placed an order, should I cancel it?" called out the Twitter user.

Mohit Gupta, the CEO of Zomato, swiftly responded and issued a statement on the blog section of the company's website on Dec. 10. It turned out that the incident happened on the previous day, Dec. 9, in the city of Madurai.

Gupta made it known that they take such kind of reports "extremely seriously" and, upon investigation, they decided to fire the employee.

"The person in the video happened to be a delivery partner on our fleet. We have spoken to him at length - and while we understand that this was a human error in judgement, we have taken him off our platform."

Gupta also promised they would soon introduce tamper-proof tapes and other precautionary measures to ensure similar incidents would not happen again in the future.

"Additionally, we will educate our delivery fleet of over 1.5 lakh partners to highlight or escalate any such deviations to us, while also encouraging our users - the custodians of our platform - to highlight the smallest of anomalies to us."

Gupta maintained that the company had a zero-tolerance policy when it came to tampering of food.

"This particular incident, while unfortunate, only makes our commitment to fleet training, scheduling and process even stronger," he said. "We stand behind our extensive fleet who do the right thing across many hours of the day."