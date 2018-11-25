Dog in India dies after being gang-raped, mutilated by 4 alleged drug addicts

A male dog in Mumbai, India succumbed to the injuries he sustained after being gang-raped and mutilated by four unidentified men under the influence of drugs.

The dog, Courage, passed away in his sleep on Wednesday, Nov. 21, as per a post by the animal welfare non-government organisation Animals Matter To Me (AMTM) via Facebook on the same day. The dog's remains will be sent for a post-mortem examination.

Courage suffered from excessive bleeding and internal damage resulting from the crime, according to an earlier post by AMTM on Tuesday, Nov. 20. A First Information Report has been lodged under Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 at the Malwani police station. The authorities have since launched a manhunt for the suspects.

One local resident, Sudha Fernandes, saw the bleeding dog in great pain, with its penis mutilated, on Nov. 17 at 12 p.m., as reported by The Asian Age on Nov. 20. An auto rickshaw driver told her that Courage was gang-raped by four men who were under the influence of drugs on the same day at 2am.

"He told me that the dog needed to be immediately admitted," Fernandes said in the report. "The dog's front legs were tied and its mouth gagged while it was sexually tortured. Its loud screams alerted the driver, but the accused fled from the spot."

Courage then disappeared after Fernandes tried to get ahold of him, the report stated. She found him a day after near a temple. The dog was later sent to a veterinary clinic with the help of AMTM to get stabilized.

Aside from the suspects, the police are also on the lookout for the auto rickshaw driver.