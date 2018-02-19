Dog soup which wasn't quite what it seemed

Members of the public were horrified on Sunday to see the carcass of a dog – initially, but erroneously, believed to be that of a missing pet – being hung waiting to be cooked at the campsite of 28 Cambodian construction workers in Sa Kaew’s Wang Somboon district, Thailand.

A local woman, Anchisa Sapsasom, alerted police earlier in the morning that she had been looking for her one-year-old black dog that went missing on Saturday, and that she had seen a black dog carcass hung at the camp with its head already cooked in a soup.

As she couldn’t confirm whether the carcass was her missing pet, police took her to the camp again. Although they didn’t find a dog’s head in soup, they did see a dog carcass hung on a tree. Anchisa said that the animal wasn’t her pet.

The camp site owner, identified only as Nikhom, said the dog carcass hung to the tree was a pet dog killed in a car accident. The owner Paisal Rengrang, who later confirmed the story as true, gave the carcass to the Cambodian workers, he said.

Later, Anchisa’s missing dog showed up by itself at its owner’s house, unharmed but hungry and exhausted – to the woman’s great relief.