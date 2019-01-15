Domestic airfares in Indonesia reduced following passenger anger

Domestic air passengers no longer have to worry about skyrocketing ticket prices, as the fares were lowered on Jan 11, according to local news reports.

Head of Indonesian National Air Carriers Association (INACA) Ari Askhara told Kompas.com on Sunday that the association had decided to reduce airline ticket prices, following a discussion among member airlines.

He went on to say that the airline fares would see a 20-60 per cent reduction, depending on each airline and route.

Transportation Minister Budi Sukarya was reported to be pleased with INACA's plan to lower airfares for domestic flights.

"I appreciate and thank the airlines that are members of INACA for making adjustments to reduce domestic airfares," Budi said in a statement released to Kompas.com on Monday. He gave an assurance that the airfare reductions would not compromise flight safety.

"There must have been measures that were taken into serious consideration by our friends in INACA. The reduction in airfares is made in line with national aviation regulations and putting forward flight safety. All aircraft safety and maintenance is well-taken care of," said Budi.

The Transportation Ministry, according to Budi, is set to support national air carriers by lowering the price of airport services and navigation. This support should make the airfare reduction feasible.

Ari Askhara, who is also the president director of national flag carrier Garuda Indonesia, said that state-owned airport operators Angkasa Pura (AP) I & II, state-run air navigation company AirNav and state energy holding company Pertamina had already lowered their charges and prices regarding the need to reduce domestic airfares.

According to a statement received by The Jakarta Post from Garuda Indonesia, the national flag carrier has adjusted the surging ticket price to a moderate, lower subclass price in line with supply and demand dynamism.

Among the routes that have "normalised" prices are those from Jakarta to Denpasar, Bali; Yogyakarta; and Surabaya, East Java. The fare adjustment also aims at maximizing the airline's occupancy rates.

Garuda also states that it provides discounted fares of up to 25 per cent for veterans, senior citizens and students.