Donald Tsang's fall from grace underlines need for tighter laws at top

It must have been a great sense of relief for former Hong Kong leader Donald Tsang Yam-kuen to yesterday complete his 12-month prison term for misconduct in public office. His release may have closed a dark chapter in an otherwise distinguished public career, but his downfall serves as an indelible lesson for all public officers and a reminder of the inadequacies in city statutes to combat corruption at the highest rank of government.

The pitiful sight of Tsang leaving court in handcuffs to serve his sentence was still fresh in public memory. Yesterday, he was all smiles when he was discharged from the custodial ward at Queen Mary Hospital, where he had been admitted for treatment since Friday.

In a suit and sporting his trademark bow-tie, the 74-year-old would not be drawn on the government's decision not to prosecute his successor, Leung Chun-ying, over a separate case.

The devout Catholic said that would remind him of the anger and hatred he had left behind. Gratitude, he said, was the only thing in his heart.

There are those who have their own views on whether justice has been served, but Tsang has completed his sentence and paid the price. He told the media that he hoped to spend his life in retirement away from the public eye, and his wishes should be respected.

With his remaining appeal against his misconduct conviction due to be heard by the Court of Final Appeal on May 14, it will not be long before he is in the news again. As he said, perseverance is essential in the pursuit of justice. Just like anyone who has been convicted, Tsang is entitled to pursue his case through the judicial process.

The city has not seen a more dramatic downfall of someone in such a high position of authority. The bureaucrat, who began his civil service career under British rule, rose through the ranks to become the first Hong Kong-born leader after the change of sovereignty.

But, just months before stepping down, he was accused of failing to disclose a property deal connected with a businessman who largely owned a local radio station that had made a licence application to Tsang and his cabinet.

The case became one of the most followed over the years not only because it involved the city's top official, but also featured the twists and turns of the judicial process.

Over the past two years, Tsang faced two trials, during which he was acquitted of one corruption charge, and two different juries failed to reach a verdict on a second corruption charge. However, his failure to declare an interest saw him jailed for 20 months, later reduced to one year on appeal.

No one is above the law. Tsang's fall from grace is a stern warning for all public servants. Regrettably, the chief executive is still not fully bound by anti-corruption laws as with other public officers.

The government has to address the issue and ensure this situation is no longer allowed to continue.

