Donations pour in for father and 10-year-old son living in tuk-tuk

Public donations for a father and son who live in an old tuk-tuk in Songkhla have reached more than Bt1.3 million, the organiser of the fund-raising said on Tuesday.

Phanu Phithakpao, director of the sufficiency-economy learning centre in Songkhla's Hat Yai district, said the donations to two bank accounts amounted to Bt1.347 million and were still rising six days after he organised the fund-raising.

Rungrot Tiprat, 62, and his 10-year-old son, Kampanat, are homeless and have been sleeping in Rungrot's tuk-tuk and taking showers at petrol stations, as well as living on food from monks' alms.



Photo: The Nation/Asia News Network

Phanu said he would set up a committee to manage the donations to the maximum benefit of the father and son. The money raised would be used to rent housing and buy a second-hand tuk-tuk for the father to drive to earn a living.

The rest of the money would be used for his son's education, he added. Phanu pointed out that Rungrot was not an alcoholic as some social networkers suspected, but he talked like a drunk because he had a health problem and had had a chest operation.