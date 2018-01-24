Double-ended car turns heads on Indonesia roads

Some drivers are fond of tinkering with their cars, but one elderly man in Bandung, Indonesia has taken it to the extreme with his unusual ride.

In a video clip that went viral online, a double-ended orange car amused motorists on the road.

The bizarre-looking car is the creation of 71-year-old Roni Gunawan, who is the head of a car workshop, according to Merdeka.

With help from fellow mechanics, he cut two Toyota Vios into half and welded the front ends along the middle.

The project took them six months to complete, The Sun UK reported.

In this car, almost everything comes in pairs - steering wheels, pedals, brakes, engines, and even license plates.

Its most interesting feature? The car can be driven from either end.

The elderly man said: "I'm excited to have designed such a unique car."

His joy, however, was short-lived as the unusual vehicle was seized by the police hours after it hit the road.

The police said that the modified car had violated traffic rules for not having proper safety signals such as reverse lights. The car also had the wrong dimensions.

Fortunately, Roni gets to keep his unique ride - as long as it's not on the road.

minlee@sph.com.sg