Driver dies after landslide buries car near Jakarta airport

Dianti Dyah Ayu Putri, a woman who was trapped in a car beneath a collapsed retaining wall of a road near Soekarno Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Banten, has died on Tuesday after being treated at a hospital.

Dianti was rescued at 3 a.m., about nine hours since a landslide triggered by heavy rain on Monday evening collapsed the retaining wall just beyond the underpass on Jl. Perimeter Selatan, burying the car with Dianti and her companion, Mukhmainah, still inside.

Dianti, who was driving the car, was rushed to Mayapada Hospital in Tangerang for emergency treatment. She died at around 6:45 a.m.

Mukhmainah, was rescued from the vehicle around 7 a.m. and is currently being treated at Siloam Hospital.

"Dianti has passed away, while Mukhmainah is still receiving treatment at Siloam Hospital. Our sincere condolences," National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said on Tuesday.

The two women work for PT Garuda Maintenance Facility (GMF) AeroAsia, a subsidiary of national flag carrier Garuda Indonesia.