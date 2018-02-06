Driver dies after landslide buries car near Jakarta airport

Driver dies after landslide buries car near Jakarta airport
PHOTO: Twitter
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network
Feb 06, 2018

Dianti Dyah Ayu Putri, a woman who was trapped in a car beneath a collapsed retaining wall of a road near Soekarno Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Banten, has died on Tuesday after being treated at a hospital.

Dianti was rescued at 3 a.m., about nine hours since a landslide triggered by heavy rain on Monday evening collapsed the retaining wall just beyond the underpass on Jl. Perimeter Selatan, burying the car with Dianti and her companion, Mukhmainah, still inside. 

Dianti, who was driving the car, was rushed to Mayapada Hospital in Tangerang for emergency treatment. She died at around 6:45 a.m.

Mukhmainah, was rescued from the vehicle around 7 a.m. and is currently being treated at Siloam Hospital.

"Dianti has passed away, while Mukhmainah is still receiving treatment at Siloam Hospital. Our sincere condolences," National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said on Tuesday.

The two women work for PT Garuda Maintenance Facility (GMF) AeroAsia, a subsidiary of national flag carrier Garuda Indonesia.

More about

Flooding Floods
Purchase this article for republication.

BRANDINSIDER

SPONSORED

Most Read

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

SPH DIGITAL NEWS / ASIAONE GROUP / Copyright © 2018. Singapore Press Holdings Ltd. Co. Regn. No. 198408262E.
Terms & Conditions Personal Data Protection Statement