Video shows driver jumping out just in time before pickup falls from 6th-floor carpark in Thailand

Video shows driver jumping out just in time before pickup falls from 6th-floor carpark in Thailand
PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network
The Nation/Asia News Network
Oct 11, 2018

A pickup truck driver reversed and fell from the rooftop of the six-floor carpark at the Food and Drug Administration's headquarters.

The vehicle was written off but the driver escaped with slight injuries.

Police said the accident happened at 11am and the driver, Jiraphat Weerachartwattana, jumped out before it crashed against the concrete guard wall and fell.

He told police he visited the FDA and forgot to return the transmission to park when he turned off the engine.

Jiraphat said that when he returned, he reached in to start the engine with one leg still on the ground. It reversed, he became frightened and removed his left leg from the vehicle before it hit the concrete wall.

FDA secretary-general Dr Tharet Kratnairawiwong said it was lucky that no one was hurt and the FDA would not require the driver to pay compensation.

Tharet said the FDA would review the strength of the concrete walls in the carpark.

More about

Accidents
Purchase this article for republication.

BRANDED CONTENT

SPONSORED CONTENT

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

SPH DIGITAL NEWS / ASIAONE GROUP / Copyright © 2018. Singapore Press Holdings Ltd. Co. Regn. No. 198408262E.
Terms & Conditions Personal Data Protection Statement