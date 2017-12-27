Driver narrowly escapes death after container crushes car in Thailand

The driver of a Honda sedan narrowly escaped death on Wednesday after a container fell off a lorry and crushed his car on Nakhon In Road in Nonthaburi province.

Rescuers had to use a massive vice to rescue the injured driver, whose name was not known, from the driver's seat. He was sent to a nearby hospital.

Police were alerted about the accident shortly after noon and found the container on the roof of the Honda Civic, crushing the car almost entirely.

A photo posted by JS 100 traffic radio showed that the roof was depressed almost to the driver's seat.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident and seeking to talk to the driver of the lorry.



Photos of the accident were posted on Facebook by JS100 traffic radio and immediately drew attention online as people criticised authorities for negligence in enforcing laws that require lorries to firmly secure container cargo.



The accident in Nonthaburi reminded some commentators of an accident in February 2014 in which a lorry on a bridge lost a container, which fell onto a van below and killed the van's driver in Pathum Thani province.