Drunk man shoots own foot, claims to be victim

A man who shot himself in the foot in South Tangerang, Banten has been charged for possession of an illegal firearm.

Ade Raihan, 19, reportedly made up a story that he was shot with a gun. Later, the South Tangerang Police discovered that he shot himself under the influence of alcohol. He has been charged for possession of an illegal gun.

Ade was admitted to Sari Asih Hospital in Ciledug on the last day of 2018 to receive treatment for a foot wound. Ade told the hospital staff that he was shot, prompting the hospital to file a police report.

The police then launched an investigation into the scene on Jl. Raya Bintaro and questioned witnesses.

"None of the witness noticed a fight around the scene at that time," South Tangerang Police chief Adj. Sr. Comr. Ferdy Irawan told reporters on Monday as quoted by kompas.com.

As the police delved into the case, it was discovered that Ade had shot himself with a homemade firearm.

"We developed our investigation and found a homemade firearm at [Ade's] house," Ferdy said.

Criminal investigation unit head Adj. Comr. Alexander Yurikho said that Ade shot himself under the influence of alcohol.

"When he and his friends gathered to drink, Ade wanted to show off his gun, but he ended up shooting his own foot," Yurikho said, adding that Ade could be charged under Emergency Law No. 12/1951 on possession of illegal firearms, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.