Duterte apologises: 'Sorry, God'

President Rodrigo Duterte has apologised to God for calling Him "stupid," a remark that has caused an uproar among members of the Catholic Church and other religious groups.

Duterte made the apology during a meeting with evangelist Bro. Eddie Villanueva at the Malago Golf Club in Malacañang on Tuesday night.

Villanueva had earlier asked the President to apologise for his rant about a "stupid God" and for questioning the creation theory in the Bible.

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte discusses matter with Jesus Is Lord Church Worldwide (JILCW) Founder and President Eduardo Villanueva during a meeting in Malacañang. Also in the photo are Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo and Sec. Bong Go of the Office of the Special Assistant to the President.

"If it's the same God, I'm sorry, that's how it is. Sorry, God. I said sorry God. If God is taken in a generic term by everybody listening then that's well and good," Duterte said in a video posted by the Presidential Communication Operations Office (PCOO) on its Facebook Page.

The President maintained his critics should "never use the name of God to attack government."

"I only apologise to God, nobody else. If I wronged God, he would be happy to listen. Why? Because my God is all forgiving. Why? Because God created me to be good and not bad," he said.