Duterte declares state of calamity in Boracay

President Rodrigo Duterte has declared a state of calamity in Boracay following its total closure for six months.

Duterte signed Proclamation No. 475 placing the villages of Manoc-Manoc, Balabag, and Yapak under state of calamity.

Duterte has approved the total closure of Boracay to tourists starting April 26, to allow the rehabilitation of the island, which he earlier tagged as a “cesspool".

During the closure only residents with ID cards are allowed to board ferries to the tiny island that is home to around 40,000 people.

On Thursday morning, police began patrolling the beach to enforce a rule prohibiting swimming except in one designated area marked by buoys. Boats are barred from sailing within three kilometres of the shoreline and only Boracay residents are allowed to fish in its waters.