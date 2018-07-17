Duterte now banned from running in 2022 presidential elections under draft federal charter

PHOTO: Reuters
Philippine Daily Inquirer/Asia News Network
Jul 17, 2018

President Rodrigo Duterte is now explicitly banned from running in the 2022 national elections under the proposed federal Constitution.

In the "final official copy" of the proposed federal Charter forwarded to the media on Tuesday, Duterte's Consultative Committee (Con-com) stated that Duterte is prohibited from running again as President.

"The incumbent President is prohibited from running as President in the 2022 elections under the Constitution," read Section 2 of the revised Article XXII or "Transitory Provisions" under the proposed federal Constitution.

"The term of the President and the Vice President, which shall end on June 30, 2022, shall not be extended," read Section 1 of Article XXII.

Likewise, Section 3 of the article states that the incumbent President "shall call for an election for the Transition President and Vice President in tandem" within six months from ratification of the federal Constitution.

"The Transition President and Vice President shall preside over the orderly transition to the Federal System of Government. He shall exercise all the powers of the President under this Constitution until June 30, 2022," the draft Charter states.

"The Transition President and Vice President shall be ineligible to run for any public office in the May 2022 elections," it added.

