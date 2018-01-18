Duterte to policemen: Kill criminals if you have to, I'll protect you

Duterte to policemen: Kill criminals if you have to, I'll protect you
PHOTO: Philippine Daily Inquirer/Asia News Network
Philippine Daily Inquirer/Asia News Network
Jan 18, 2018

DAVAO CITY - Policemen only have to perform their duties, even if it meant killing crime suspects during operations, to get his full backing, President Rodrigo Duterte has reiterated.

"That's our deal. When I said that you go and destroy the drug industry, destroying means destroying, including human life," the President said here during the turnover of 26 Montero SUV patrol cars to the Davao police on Monday.

He said policemen who encountered problems in the performance of their duties should never worry as "I will take care of you."

He said he also took care of the problems faced by policemen when he was mayor here.

"Once you have a problem in the fulfillment of duty or (if it is) duty-connected, you have no problem at all."

More about

Rodrigo Duterte
Purchase this article for republication.

BRANDINSIDER

SPONSORED

Most Read

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

SPH DIGITAL NEWS / ASIAONE GROUP / Copyright © 2018. Singapore Press Holdings Ltd. Co. Regn. No. 198408262E.
Terms & Conditions Personal Data Protection Statement