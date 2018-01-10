Early morning rains cause Bangkok floods

Several Bangkok roads were flooded on Wednesday morning after the capital was hit by heavy rains at about 5am, the city administration said.

The Flood Prevention Centre of the Sewerage and Drainage Department of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration issued a report at 6.45am that several Bangkok roads were already inundated, although the rains had not stopped at that time.

Among the reported flooded spots, the centre said the Pattanakarn Road in front of Mercedes Benz showroom near the Pattanakarn Intersecton was under 15 centimetres of water for 150 metres at 5.10am. At 6am, the centre found that the Lard Prao Road form Soi 112 to Soi Chao Khun Sing was flooded with 15-20cm-deep water for about 400 metres.

It said Sukhumvit Raod from Soi Bearing to Soi La Salle was under 15-20cm of water, while at Srinakharin Road under the T Sports Company, the flood water was about 15-20 cm for about 300 metres. The centre added that several parts of Sukhumvit Road were flooded with the water rising to the pavement.

The centre said it was racing against time to drain the floodwaters. As of 6.45am, Nong Chok district saw the heaviest rains with the rainfalls measured at 83mm, the centre added.

At 7am, the centre reported that the average rainfalls in the capital were higher than 100mm, with 122mm measured in Nong Chok FM91 Trafficpro radio station reported that the Lard Prao Road in front of Big C store was flooded on both sides, causing the traffic to slow down.

The radio station reported heavy traffic congestion on the flyover at the Wongsawang Intersection heading to Prachanukul Road.

The inbound Rama IX Road from Ram Khamhaeng intersection was already congested, with vehicles moving at a crawl, the radio station reported.