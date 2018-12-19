Elderly man lived with wife's corpse for a year in Japan

AN elderly man in Fukuoka prefecture, Japan, lived with the body of his wife for over a year but it was only recently that he found out that she did not have any identity documents, China Press reported.

The corpse was discovered after Okuda Yoshihisa, 74, left it behind when their house was scheduled for demolishment.

Contractors found the highly de­­com­­posed corpse when they check­ed on the unit and alerted police.

Police then arrested Yoshihisa, who claimed to have no idea that his wife, Yumiko, had no documented identity with the Japanese authorities although they were together for 33 years.

Yoshihisa, who met the woman at a nightclub, said he only thought that she might have accidentally lost her identity papers.

The couple, who did not register their marriage, survived on Yoshihisa's pension.

When Yumiko died at home in October last year, Yoshihisa did not bury her but continued to live with her corpse by placing deodorisers near her body.

The article did not mention why the man chose not to bury his wife.