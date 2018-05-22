Elderly woman dies protecting granddaughter after balcony collapse in India

The Star/Asia News Network
May 22, 2018

An elderly woman in Tamil Nadu, India, died protecting her granddaughter when a balcony above their unit collapsed, Tamil Nesan reported.

The grandmother, Letchumi, was with her husband, tying garlands on the balcony of their rented home when the balcony above them suddenly collapsed.

Letchumi, whose granddaughter was sitting on her lap, had used her body to prevent the falling concrete from hitting the child.

The three of them ended up falling to the ground below. Letchumi died later while her husband suffered severe injuries.

Her husband, who has been hospitalised, has not been told of his wife’s death, despite asking about his wife’s condition.

 

 

