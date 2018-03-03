Elderly woman in Hong Kong arrested for allegedly abusing Indonesian domestic worker

A 79-year-old woman identified as Wong Tai Sin was arrested by Hong Kong police after allegedly assaulting an Indonesian domestic worker.

A video allegedly showing her scolding and hitting the maid went viral on Facebook, sparking public outrage.

Lalu Muhammad Iqbal, the Foreign Ministry's director for the protection of citizens abroad, said the Indonesian Consulate General in Hong Kong had coordinated with the Hong Kong police as soon the former received a report on the matter.

"Last night, the perpetrator, a 79-year-old woman, was arrested for alleged assault and making death threats," Iqbal said on Friday.

The consulate, he further said, would continue to monitor the case and provide assistance to the alleged victim.

The video, which was reportedly recorded by the Indonesian domestic worker, allegedly shows the suspect physically and verbally abusing the reported victim during an argument.

"I was hit, I was hit, I cannot take this," said the Indonesian worker to the camera.

The alleged perpetrator reportedly goes on to grab the alleged victim by the neck and beats her repeatedly.

The suspect is reportedly heard saying: "I really want to kill you. I'll die with you."